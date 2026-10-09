More bang for your buck: Get a load of the stuff we tried for free at the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is more affordable this year thanks to lower admission and parking prices. But a trip to say “Howdy” to Big Texas can still be on the pricey side.

Some visitors we talked to on opening day told us that, just like everything these days, it can be expensive to attend the fair. Fairgoers said they’re economizing by sharing food, attending during the fair’s discounted hours and days, and by just planning ahead for the special once-a-year experience.

But here’s the thing: There is plenty of free stuff to do at the State Fair of Texas once you’re inside the park—so much free stuff, in fact, we only scratched the surface during our trip.

Museums and exhibitions

A 10-foot axolotl greets visitors at the “Mundo Latino: Dia de los Muertos” exhibition at the Hall of State. (Photo: Alexsis Jones/KERA News)

Before you rush off for that first corny dog, do yourself a favor and pause for a second to take in and appreciate all the beautiful Art Deco buildings, murals and sculptures on the fairgrounds created for the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition.

The crown jewel of the Art Deco collection is Hall of State; it’s where you’ll find permanent exhibits and artwork that tell the story of Texas. During this year’s run of the fair, the Hall of State is also hosting three exhibitions.

One of those shows, “Mundo Latino: Día de los Muertos,” spotlights Hispanic heritage and the traditions of Day of the Dead with large ofrendas (altars), folkórico performances, calavera decorations, and art installations.

Erica Thlang, one of the show’s producers, said the native Mexican amphibian serves as a spirit animal for the exhibition.

“When someone passes on, their spirit comes back to life in the form of an alebrije,” Thlang said. “So essentially it’s a spiritual animal that becomes your pet in the second life.”

Tlang added that the axolotl can regrow limbs; the idea of regeneration, reforming, and rebirth make it a natural choice for the Día de los Muertos installation.

Does chocolate milk come from chocolate cows?

Kayler Frick from Southwest Dairy Farmers demonstrates how to milk a cow. (Photo: Therese Powell/KERA News)

As we headed to our next destination, Big Tex gave us a welcome and handed us a bit of serendipity in the form of a riddle.

“What did the cow say to the calf?” Tex boomed. “It’s pasture bedtime!”

The perfect segue for our next free experience, which was located under shade trees near the Bandshell. It was there we got a glimpse of farm life with a milking demonstration.

As a small crowd filled up the bleachers, Kaylor Frick from Southwest Dairy Farmers led Grace, a sweet-faced Jersey cow, into an elevated stall for a lesson on how the professionals milk a cow.

The milking machine was hooked up and began to hum away, doing its work filling a 10-gallon glass container, while Frick educated the audience on milk, dairy farmers and cows.

“When we go to the dairy farm, you’re probably going to see big black and white cows,” Frick said. “Those are the Holsteins and they give the most milk.”

We also learned the average cow gives about 10 gallons a day, but farmers get paid by the weight of the milk in pounds.

Another free animal experience that we would totally pay money for is the petting zoo. You can get an up-close view of baby goats, pigs, donkeys, and even exotic animals like kangaroos, emus, and zebras. And, just in time for Texas-OU weekend, a Texas Longhorn.

You can find the petting zoo in Little Lone Stars Land, a new area that’s especially for little kids. The rides are about 4 coupons a piece, but there’s a play area and a stage with performers like strongman Mighty Mike that are free.

Big thrills, zero coupons

The Ram Rho Thrill Ride is located near Gate 5 across from the African American Museum. (Photo: Therese Powell/KERA News)

A trip down the Midway can add up, but there’s one thrill ride at the fair that won’t cost you anything.

The Ram Thrill Ride is a spin around a dirt course in the high-performance Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck. It drives, accelerates and then flies over a series of rolling hills. I know I’m dating myself–but picture The Dukes of Hazzard, only flying through the air in a bigger vehicle.

Chase Crawford was our driver for the experience. He told us everyone behind the wheel has some sort of professional racing background.

“I actually come from drifting originally,” Crawford said. “But I helped when they were short-staffed for a RAM event in 2021, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

We scrambled up into the cab, buckled our seatbelts and headed out to the hilly terrain. The ride started slow, creeping over uneven slopes until it approached the first of two jumps.

“Now it’s time for the fun stuff!” Crawford yelled over the roar of the engine.

We went airborne and then landed with a hard thump.

Sure, we screamed, but the experience was way better than anything you’d ride on the Midway. And it was free!

You can just about make a day of it taking in all the free activities the fair has to offer. And, of course, the fair offers the best people-watching around. You’ll see people from every walk of life having fun. And you really can’t put a price tag on that.

Check the Fair’s website for a list of more free activities that include animal experiences, concerts and parades.

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