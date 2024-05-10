Why is a teen Trump in the news? Find out in the quiz

This week began with the Met Gala, which brought much-needed pageantry to the everyday lives of mortals. Then again, for the cost of Zendaya's gowns (yes, plural), mortals could have endowed a library or started a scholarship fund.

As you ponder whether beauty vs. utility is a zero-sum duality, take the quiz, which has absolutely none of the latter, but is very pretty. There's real estate, dating apps, wildlife, resignations and more. Have you been paying attention?

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...