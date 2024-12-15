Kimbell Art Museum selected for North American premiere of ancient Roman sculptures

The Kimbell Art Museum will get a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to display works from the largest private collection of ancient Roman sculpture as one of three stops on the artifacts’ first tour outside of Europe.

“Myth and Marble: Ancient Roman Sculpture from the Torlonia Collection” will debut at the Art Institute of Chicago in March before reaching Fort Worth audiences on Sept. 14, 2025. The exhibition will remain in North Texas through Jan. 25, 2026, and end its run at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in July 2026.

“The Foundation is excited to be sharing the Torlonia Collection with audiences in North America for the first time,” Alessandro Poma Murialdo, president of the Torlonia Foundation, said in a statement. “This exceptional group of ancient sculptures is a testament to the enduring cultural legacy of ancient Rome, as well as the vision and passion of multiple generations of the Torlonia Family.”

Of the nearly 60 works that will be on display, 24 recently restored pieces will be shown for the first time in nearly a century.

From a selection of imperial portraits to funerary sculptures, including stone coffins that are among the largest surviving sculptures from the era, the exhibition will offer an in-depth look at life in ancient Rome.

Eric Lee, director of the Kimbell Art Museum, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share these works with the American public.

“This will be the first exhibition of ancient Roman sculpture in the Kimbell’s 52-year history and is all the more exciting because the legendary Torlonia Collection went unseen since the closing of the Torlonia Museum in the wake of World War II,” he said.

