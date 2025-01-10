Experts tell us the best way to help LA's fire victims right now

Southern California is on fire right now, with tens of thousands of people displaced. The thought may break your heart, but if you have the urge to help by donating items or assisting people directly — resist it.

It may cause more trouble for aid organizations already in place.

"The City of Pasadena and all of the first responders across the city, are incredibly grateful for the donations of food and other items," a Thursday afternoon post from the city on X stated. "However, at this time, we are overwhelmed with the amount and we are no longer accepting additional donations."

Why donations can get overwhelming

Trying to manage donated objects like clothes, blankets and food can be difficult. Meanwhile, if you'd like to get your hands dirty and help people one-on-one, it's not as easy as just showing up.

Volunteering is more than just showing up

Local community groups may host events and drives, but big organizations like the Red Cross say it takes a bit of time before you can become a volunteer.

It may be a week of training at least before they can deploy you to assist people. They accept applications here.

Don't be too disappointed that you can't volunteer right away, though, because many services are needed well after the flames are extinguished. For example, volunteers might work with people to connect them with the right organizations and providers to help them get back on their feet.

How can I help, right now

That said, here are a few options if you want to get involved right now:

Join LAIT911's disaster response and recovery team, including collecting donations and assisting with delivery

Foster a dog or cat from a family displaced by the fires. Email the Pasadena Humane Society or stop by their office for more info

Where to donate cold, hard cash and some specific items

Public officials in L.A. are encouraging people who want to help to donate to specific, well-vetted organizations and funds. These include:

If you'd rather donate to a specific individual or family, GoFundMe has set up a dedicated page where you can donate to SoCal fire victims, first responders and others through their separate fundraising accounts.

If you have more stuff than cash, the YMCA is accepting donations of essential items for families affected the fires at the following locations:

Koreatown Center for Community Well-Being, 433 S. Vermont Ave.

Westchester YMCA, 8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

The Pasadena Humane Society is seeking monetary donations to feed and care for the more than 300 pets they've taken in since the Eaton Fire broke out. They're also accepting donations of the following items:

Food and water bowls

Extra large crates

Blankets

There's a donation bin in their parking lot at 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Note: This story was first published in October 2019 and updated to include information relevant to victims and evacuees from the Palisades, Eaton and other fires burning in SoCal in January 2025.

