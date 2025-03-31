French court bars far-right leader Marine Le Pen from public office for embezzlement

PARIS — In a ruling that could reshape France's political future, a French court on Monday convicted far-right leader Marine Le Pen of embezzlement and barred her from running for public office for five years.

The decision effectively removes her from the 2027 presidential race, where she was seen as a leading candidate.

Le Pen, who heads the National Rally (RN) party, was also sentenced to four years in prison — two years suspended and two under house arrest — along with a fine of €100,000 ($108,000).

She was convicted along with 24 other codefendants, including senior RN figures, in a case centered on allegations that they misused more than €4 million ($4.3 million) in European Parliament funds to cover RN party expenses between 2004 and 2016.

Le Pen's lawyer said she would appeal, a process that could take months or even years. While an appeal would put her prison sentence and fine on hold, her ban from public office takes effect immediately.

Jordan Bardella, RN president and Le Pen's political protégé, quickly denounced the ruling.

"Today, it is not only Marine Le Pen who has been unjustly condemned: it is French democracy that has been executed," he wrote on social media.

With Le Pen sidelined, Bardella is expected to step in as the RN's presidential candidate. While the 29-year-old has played a central role in broadening the party's support, questions remain about his experience and ability to appeal to a broad enough electorate to win a national race.

Le Pen, 56, has been a dominant force in French politics ever since succeeding her father Jean-Marie Le Pen as RN party leader in 2012. She gained favor for broadening her party's appeal and moving it closer to the political mainstream.

A recent Journal du Dimanche poll, released last Saturday, indicated she was in a strong position for 2027, polling at 37% in favorable scenarios—10 points higher than her first-round result in 2022.

