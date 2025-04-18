How the Human Cell Atlas is fast-tracking new medicines

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Biotech is about to change your world

Developing new medications can take years. But computational biologist Aviv Regev says AI-powered cell mapping is transforming the process—helping to create life-saving drugs in much less time.

About Aviv Regev

Aviv Regev is the Executive Vice President at Genentech Research and Early Development, where she oversees all aspects of drug discovery and development. Before joining Genentech, she held several prominent roles at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, including Chair of the Faculty and founding director of the Klarman Cell Observatory.

She also served as a professor of Biology at MIT and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. A leader in molecular circuit research, her lab has pioneered methods in single-cell genomics to better understand health and disease. Regev is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine. She holds a Ph.D. in computational biology and a Master of Science from Tel Aviv University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and was edited by Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Facebook and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Aviv Regev

Related TED Talk: From the Map of the Human Body to Synthetic Cells

Related TED Playlist: The fight against viruses

Related NPR Links

Shots: A map of one tiny brain may show how larger ones work

Short Wave: The global effort to genetically map 70,000 animal species

Short Wave: The dubious consent question at the heart of the Human Genome Project

Copyright 2025 NPR