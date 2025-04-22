Who is Cardinal Kevin Farrell? What to know about the former Dallas bishop taking interim pope role

Following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell will lead the Catholic Church until a new pope is chosen.

Farrell, a former Dallas bishop, confirmed the pope's death early Monday from the chapel of the Domus Sante Martin, where Francis had been living. It is traditionally the job of a senior Vatican official, known as the camerlengo, to confirm the death of a pope.

He will oversee daily responsibilities of the Catholic Church until a successor is elected and help prepare the papal conclave to elect a new pope.

Irish-born Farrell served as bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas for nearly a decade beginning in 2007.

In 2016, Pope Francis called him to serve in the Roman Curia — the central administrative body of the Catholic Church — as prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life.

Since then, Farrell, 77, has held various major positions within the church.

In 2019, Pope Francis nominated him Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, meaning Farrell would become interim pope if Francis died or was unable to serve in his position before the College of Cardinals elected a new church leader.

Farrell was also appointed as president of the Commission for Confidential Matters in September of 2020.

In June 2023, Farrell was appointed as President of the Vatican City State Supreme Court, in effect until 2024.

