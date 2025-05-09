© 2025 88.9 KETR
The future for Palestinians

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 9, 2025 at 11:07 AM CDT

After 19 months of war in Gaza, the future for Palestinians is uncertain.

One advocate for a two-state solution granting freedom and independence to Palestinians is Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, the head of Realign for Palestine and a resident senior fellow at The Atlantic Council.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with him about how he thinks there can be more pragmatism and more middle ground in the pro-Palestine movement.

