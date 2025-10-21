© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.9 KETR's 50-Year Milestone is here! Support local journalism, public media, and the free press with your contribution today.

Demolition begins on White House's East Wing to build Trump's ballroom

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 21, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

On Monday, workers began demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House to build President Trump’s $250 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom, even though the federal agency that oversees White House projects has not given approval.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Lindsay Chervinsky, presidential historian and executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom