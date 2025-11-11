Dallas Mavericks fire General Manager Nico Harrison

Nico Harrison, the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, was fired Tuesday amid a disappointing start to the season and nine months after trading star player Luka Doncic.

Harrison has faced scrutiny since Doncic's unexpected trade in February to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick in 2029.

His firing also comes a day after the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mavs Owner Patrick Dumont called the decision to fire Harrison "critical" to moving the Mavs in a "positive direction," acknowledging the team's rough start in a public statement.

"No one associated with the Mavericks organization is happy with the start of what we all believed would be a promising season," Dumont said. "You have high expectations for the Mavericks, and I share them with you. When the results don't meet expectations, it's my responsibility to act."

Assistant general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi will be promoted to lead the Mavs' basketball operations.

Harrison was hired as general manager in 2021 by Mark Cuban. During his tenure, the Mavs had a 182-157 record, reached two Western Conference Finals and made it to the 2024 NBA Finals.

But that success was arguably overshadowed by the decision to move Doncic, a fan favorite widely considered to be a generational talent, to L.A. Fans took to the American Airlines Center in February to protest Doncic's trade – considered by some to be the worst in NBA history.

Fans have called for Harrison's firing throughout the year with "Fire Nico" chants, most recently at Monday night's game. The team has lost 8 out of 11 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Davis, the main piece in L.A.'s deal for Doncic, has missed the past six games due to a calf strain. The Mavs lost five of those games. He also suffered a non-contact injury last year in his debut with the Mavs, as well as a knee injury later in the season.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2025 KERA