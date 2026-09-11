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31st Semi-Annual Greenville Swap Meet

31st Semi-Annual Greenville Swap Meet

The semi-annual swap meet at the Hunt County Fairgrounds!

Over 100 vendors, featuring antiques, car parts, crafts, food, and much more, including lots of events for the kids!. The car show will be on Saturday.
Free entry to the swap meet, parking is $6 card/$5 cash at the gate.

Hunt County Fairgrounds
Free entry; parking is $5 cash / $6 card.
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Northeast Texas Region Antique Automobile Club of America
903-408-7070
swapmeet@netraaca.com
netraaca.com
Hunt County Fairgrounds
9800 Jack Finney Blvd
Greenville, Texas 75402
903-454-1503
huntcountyfair.net