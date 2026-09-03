Commerce Public Library's Adult Book Club meets on the last Thursday of each month!

For September, they're reading any book written by Jenny Lawson. Her books are nonfiction memoirs and extremely funny. The past few months have been such serious and depressing subject matter books, so it's time for a giggle break.

Here is a list of her books:

-Let's Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir (2012)

-Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things (2015)

-You Are Here: An Owner's Manual for Dangerous Minds (2017) – An interactive art and coloring book

-Broken (in the best possible way) (2021)

-How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay: Tips and Tricks That Kept Me Alive, Happy, and Creative in Spite of Myself (2026)

If you have an Amazon Prime account, both the ebook and the audiobook of her very short essay, I Choose Darkness, are free to download and read.