Airplanes and Coffee Fly-In

Airplanes & Coffee returns to Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport (KSLR) for the 5th time!

Sulphur Springs is expecting the arrival of 150+ aircraft along with pilots and aviation enthusiasts from across Texas and beyond.

Whether you fly in or drive in, this FREE community event is the perfect opportunity to experience aviation up close.

Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport (KSLR)

Tour the incredible new Legend Aircraft manufacturing facility and see how some of the world’s finest personal aircraft are built.

Hear Tom Chandler from AOPA as he shares the latest updates on general aviation, advocacy, and what’s happening across the aviation community.

FREE coffee, donuts, and water (while supplies last)

150+ aircraft expected with incredible airplanes flying in throughout the morning.

Live music by Airbourne Tex.

FREE Discovery Flights for those who have never experienced flight in a small airplane.

U.S. Civil Air Patrol and other aviation organizations will be on site.

Meet pilots, mechanics, aircraft owners, flight instructors, and aviation professionals from across the region.

There will be plenty of amazing aircraft and photo opportunities.

A fun, family-friendly event for aviation enthusiasts and first-time visitors alike.

Airplanes & Coffee merchandise will also be available.

⸻

Discovery flights are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are never guaranteed. Flights are subject to pilot availability, weather, aircraft availability, scheduling, and safety considerations.

⸻

Admission is FREE.

Airplanes and Coffee is a nonprofit organization promoting aviation. Interested in volunteering, becoming a sponsor, or setting up as a vendor?

contact John:

John@airplanesandcoffee.org