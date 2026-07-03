Annual Garage Sale at Hopkins County Heritage Park
Annual Garage Sale at Hopkins County Heritage Park
This weekend, Sat. July 17, and Sun. July 18, is the annual Garage Sale at Hopkins County Heritage Park.
It's all a fundraiser for Heritage Park's needs, upkeep, events, and building maintenance.
PARKING INFO: After parking in the field parking lot, enter the tall chain link gate and come to the Winniford Building. The veranda outside will be full, and the building will be full as well.
Hopkins County Historical Society & Museum
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 18, 2026.
Hopkins County Historical Society & Museum
416 Jackson St NSulphur Springs, Texas 75482
(903) 885-2387