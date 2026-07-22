Ask A Hunt County Master Gardener

Have gardening questions? Curious about what the Hunt County Master Gardeners do? Come grow with us!

Hunt County Master Gardeners are excited to return to the Greenville Farmers Market with their educational booth on the first Saturday of each month! Whether you’re a beginner gardener, a seasoned plant lover, or just looking for helpful horticulture tips, volunteers are ready to answer questions, share resources, and help your garden thrive.

Stop by, say hello, and learn more about how the Master Gardener program serves our community!