Ask A Hunt County Master Gardener
Ask A Hunt County Master Gardener
Have gardening questions? Curious about what the Hunt County Master Gardeners do? Come grow with us!
Hunt County Master Gardeners are excited to return to the Greenville Farmers Market with their educational booth on the first Saturday of each month! Whether you’re a beginner gardener, a seasoned plant lover, or just looking for helpful horticulture tips, volunteers are ready to answer questions, share resources, and help your garden thrive.
Stop by, say hello, and learn more about how the Master Gardener program serves our community!
Greenville Farmers Market
Free
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hunt County Master Gardeners
(903) 455-9885
hunt@ag.tamu.edu
Greenville Farmers Market
2500 Bois D Arc StreetGreenville , Texas 75401
903-457-3138
farmersmarket@ci.greenville.tx.us