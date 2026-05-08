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Coronation Pageant: Hopkins County Dairy Festival

Coronation Pageant: Hopkins County Dairy Festival

The Coronation Pageant will be crowning the queen of the Hopkins County Dairy Festival. Tickets are on sale for $10 in advance (call / visit hopkinscountydairyfestival.com for more info) , or $15 at the door.

Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Civic Center Auditorium
Contact: Cindy Lancaster
Phone: 903-439-5336
Contact: Gena Prickette
Phone: 903-243-4534

Hopkins County Civic Center
$10 - $15
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Hopkins County Civic Center
1200 Houston St.
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
903-885-8071
https://hopkinscountyciviccenter.info