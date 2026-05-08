Coronation Pageant: Hopkins County Dairy Festival

The Coronation Pageant will be crowning the queen of the Hopkins County Dairy Festival. Tickets are on sale for $10 in advance (call / visit hopkinscountydairyfestival.com for more info) , or $15 at the door.

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Civic Center Auditorium

Contact: Cindy Lancaster

Phone: 903-439-5336

Contact: Gena Prickette

Phone: 903-243-4534