Coronation Pageant: Hopkins County Dairy Festival
Coronation Pageant: Hopkins County Dairy Festival
The Coronation Pageant will be crowning the queen of the Hopkins County Dairy Festival. Tickets are on sale for $10 in advance (call / visit hopkinscountydairyfestival.com for more info) , or $15 at the door.
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Civic Center Auditorium
Contact: Cindy Lancaster
Phone: 903-439-5336
Contact: Gena Prickette
Phone: 903-243-4534
Hopkins County Civic Center
$10 - $15
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Hopkins County Civic Center
1200 Houston St.Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
903-885-8071