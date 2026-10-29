Fall Into a Fantasy Faire

This will be our biggest Fantasy Faire yet, with more vendors, performers, and fun than ever before! This all ages event includes Celtic singer-songwriter Misty Posey, face painting, games, mini golf and more! The library is simultaneously hosting the Once Upon A Book sale, where you can fill a bag with books for $5 (cash only please), and the Bean There, Read That Book Club for ages 18+ to discuss their favorite fantasy books.

Also from 6-9pm is the Fantasy Faire Feast with free food, dancing, local Aerialist Lady Laura and popular Booktok creator Steven Walker. No charge to attend the feast, but seats are limited and registration is required.

