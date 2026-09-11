Join us at Authors Park next to the Commerce Public Library on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of October and November from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Fall Market will feature live music, local vendors, and more. It'll take place in Authors Park, next to Commerce Public Library.

Vendor donations are $15 for one Saturday or $25 for both Saturdays in a month, and all proceeds support library programs and services. Please complete the form below to sign up: