Fannin County Children's Center School Supply & Community Resource Giveaway

The Fannin County Children's Center is thrilled to host our annual School Supply & Community Resource Giveaway! Pick up FREE essential school supplies for your children, helping them get ready with items like backpacks, pens, crayons, markers, and paper. We'll also have free haircuts available for students, and a variety of community resource vendors on site, offering valuable information and assistance.

Free School Supplies: Grab essential items like backpacks, pens, crayons, markers, and paper to help your student kick off the new year.

Free Haircuts: Get those back-to-school fresh cuts right here at the event!

Community Resources: Connect with local organizations and discover helpful services available in Fannin County.

