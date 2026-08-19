Free Hazardous Waste Disposal: Greenville/Hunt County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Center

City of Greenville and Hunt County residents have a permanent collection center for disposing of hazardous household waste products. This is available to residents of participating cities and residents in the unincorporated areas of Hunt County free of charge.

Important: The facility will be open on the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

and on the 4th Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.- noon.

Where: 3108 Sockwell Blvd. (enter from Wright Street)

For a list of the items accepted and not accepted, please visit this link:

https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/658/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Center