Free Hazardous Waste Disposal: Greenville/Hunt County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Center
Free Hazardous Waste Disposal: Greenville/Hunt County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Center
City of Greenville and Hunt County residents have a permanent collection center for disposing of hazardous household waste products. This is available to residents of participating cities and residents in the unincorporated areas of Hunt County free of charge.
Important: The facility will be open on the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of each month from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
and on the 4th Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.- noon.
Where: 3108 Sockwell Blvd. (enter from Wright Street)
For a list of the items accepted and not accepted, please visit this link:
https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/658/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Center
Greenville-Hunt County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Mar 17, 2027.
Greenville-Hunt County Regional Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility
3108 Sockwell BlvdGreenville , Texas 75401
(903) 457-3152
cportugal@greenvilletx.gov