Free Movie- Toy Story 5

Greenville Parks & Recreation presents a FREE Movie on the Lawn at SportsPark Center! You'll be able to bring your lawn chairs, cozy blankets, and the whole family for a fun evening under the stars.



Food starts at 5:00 PM

Movie starts at 6:00 PM

There will be FREE food from generous sponsors!

Dairy Queen: Kids’ meals for the first 300 kids!

Peddler’s Pizza: Pizza slices for the first 240 people!

One food option per person, while supplies last.

