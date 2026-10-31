Holiday Market
Holiday Market
The W. Walworth Harrison Library is excited to announce its Holiday Market on December 7th from 4pm to 8pm.
The library is looking for Vendors. Please contact jhayden@greenvilletx.gov if you are interested.
This is a Winter Wonderland night with lots of fun things to do. Plus: a live reindeer you can meet!
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
Free
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
(903) 457-2992
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library
1 Lou Finney Blvd.Greenville, Texas 75401
(903) 457-2992
wwhlibrary@ci.greenville.tx.us