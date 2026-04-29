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Hunt County Festival of the Arts

Hunt County Festival of the Arts

Experience the vibrant artistic spirit of Greenville at the Hunt County Festival of the Arts on May 9th, 2025! Downtown Greenville will have a day filled with local art, vendors, games, and captivating performances. .

This annual celebration brings together talented local and regional artists for a showcase of visual art, live performances, and interactive activities for all ages. You'll be able to stroll through artist booths featuring paintings, photography, sculpture, handcrafted goods, and more.

Also, you'll be able to enjoy live music, dance, and theatrical performances throughout the day, and take part in hands-on art experiences designed to inspire creativity.

Running from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. !

More details:

https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/1333/Event-Hunt-County-Festival-of-the-Arts

Downtown Greenville
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Downtown Greenville
2505 Lee Street
Greenville, Texas 75401