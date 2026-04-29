© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.

Observatory Open House (Cancelled Due To Weather)

Observatory Open House (Cancelled Due To Weather)

Event Cancellation Notice

We regret to announce that the Observatory Open House has been canceled due to the forecast for severe weather.
The safety of our visitors and staff is always our top priority, and with the potential for hazardous conditions, we are unable to proceed with the event as planned.
We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates on future events and rescheduling opportunities.
Thank you, and we hope to welcome you under clearer skies soon.

ETAMU Observatory
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Tue, 28 Apr 2026

Event Supported By

East Texas A&M University Planetarium
(903) 468-8650
cheri.davis@etamu.edu
https://www.facebook.com/TAMUCPlanetarium
ETAMU Observatory
CR 4208
Campbell, Texas 75402
903.468.8650
Planet@etamu.edu
https://www.etamu.edu/planetarium/observatory/