Observatory Open House (Cancelled Due To Weather)

Event Cancellation Notice

We regret to announce that the Observatory Open House has been canceled due to the forecast for severe weather.

The safety of our visitors and staff is always our top priority, and with the potential for hazardous conditions, we are unable to proceed with the event as planned.

We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates on future events and rescheduling opportunities.

Thank you, and we hope to welcome you under clearer skies soon.