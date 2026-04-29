Observatory Open House (Cancelled Due To Weather)
Observatory Open House (Cancelled Due To Weather)
Event Cancellation Notice
We regret to announce that the Observatory Open House has been canceled due to the forecast for severe weather.
The safety of our visitors and staff is always our top priority, and with the potential for hazardous conditions, we are unable to proceed with the event as planned.
We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates on future events and rescheduling opportunities.
Thank you, and we hope to welcome you under clearer skies soon.
ETAMU Observatory
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Event Supported By
East Texas A&M University Planetarium
(903) 468-8650
cheri.davis@etamu.edu
ETAMU Observatory
CR 4208Campbell, Texas 75402
903.468.8650
Planet@etamu.edu