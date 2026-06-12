Plano's All American 4th
Plano's All American 4th
An unforgettable evening of free family fun, including games, food and drinks (available for purchase), and a spectacular fireworks show at 9:30 pm simulcast live on 97.5 KLAKE! Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and coolers.
Food Trucks
Kids Zone
Free Water provided by H-E-B
Parking available at Collin College and Plano Event Center. Parking fills up fast, parking lots and streets around the event site will be closed as areas fill up. The event and viewing location is in the parking lot and hillside on the northeast side of Collin College (2800 E Spring Creek Pkwy).
https://www.plano.gov/all-american-4th
Collin College
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Collin College
2800 E. Spring Creek PkwyPlano , Texas 75074