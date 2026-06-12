Red White and BOOM! Mckinney
Red White and BOOM! Mckinney
The Red, White and BOOM! Independence Day celebration kicks off with downtown events that include a hometown parade and the East Louisiana Block Party from 10 a.m.- 2p.m. in downtown Mckinney.
The Concert, Drone and Fireworks Show runs from 6 to 10 at Towne Lake Park. Activities and fireworks finale viewing will take place at Towne Lake Park. Fireworks will be launched from the Grady Littlejohn Softball Fields.
Towne Lake Park
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Towne Lake Park
1405 Wilson Creek PkwyMckinney, Texas 75069