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Red, White, and Rescue Bash

Red, White, and Rescue Bash

Save the Date, Celeste!
The Watering Hole is proud to present the Red, White & Rescue Bash, a community event and fundraiser benefiting the Celeste Volunteer Fire Department.

This will be an unforgettable small-town event for families, friends, and our entire community.

Vendor Fair
Food Trucks
Live Music
Small Rides / Kid Activities
Silent Auction
Family Fun & More!

The Watering Hole
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
The Watering Hole
102 N U.S. Hwy 69
Celeste , Texas 75423
903-662-1933
thewateringholebeverages@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Watering-Hole-61560254155209/