Red, White, and Rescue Bash
Red, White, and Rescue Bash
Save the Date, Celeste!
The Watering Hole is proud to present the Red, White & Rescue Bash, a community event and fundraiser benefiting the Celeste Volunteer Fire Department.
This will be an unforgettable small-town event for families, friends, and our entire community.
Vendor Fair
Food Trucks
Live Music
Small Rides / Kid Activities
Silent Auction
Family Fun & More!
The Watering Hole
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
The Watering Hole
102 N U.S. Hwy 69Celeste , Texas 75423
903-662-1933
thewateringholebeverages@gmail.com