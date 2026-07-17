Robin Hood - Kidz Krew Production
Robin Hood - Kidz Krew Production
Step into a hilarious, action‑packed version of Sherwood Forest where Robin Hood and his crew roast the Sheriff as hard as they steal his gold. With undercover foxes, ridiculous villains, broom‑fights, and surprise dance breaks, this play is full of jokes, teamwork, and wild plans that teens and kids will love performing. If you like improv, cosplay, meme‑worthy one‑liners, or just being dramatic with your friends onstage, this show is for you!
Friday, July 31 at 7 pm
Saturday, August 1 at 7 pm
Sunday, August 2 matinee at 3pm
There will also be a second week of shows!
Friday, August 7 at 7 pm
Saturday, August 8 at 7pm,
Sunday, August 9 at 3pm
Creative Arts Center- Bonham
$10 (in person or at website below)
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Creative Arts Center- Bonham
200 W. 5th St.Bonham, Texas
903-640-2196
BonArtCenter@gmail.com