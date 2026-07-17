Robin Hood - Kidz Krew Production

Step into a hilarious, action‑packed version of Sherwood Forest where Robin Hood and his crew roast the Sheriff as hard as they steal his gold. With undercover foxes, ridiculous villains, broom‑fights, and surprise dance breaks, this play is full of jokes, teamwork, and wild plans that teens and kids will love performing. If you like improv, cosplay, meme‑worthy one‑liners, or just being dramatic with your friends onstage, this show is for you!

Friday, July 31 at 7 pm

Saturday, August 1 at 7 pm

Sunday, August 2 matinee at 3pm

There will also be a second week of shows!

Friday, August 7 at 7 pm

Saturday, August 8 at 7pm,

Sunday, August 9 at 3pm