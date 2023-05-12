Place 2 councilman Hughes becomes Paris mayor, replacing Portugal
Hughes, a retired U.S. Navy officer, has served on the Paris City Council since 2020.
- In Paris this week, Reginald Hughes was elected the new mayor by the Paris City Council, which chooses the mayor from among council members. Hughes, who represents District 2 on the council, had served as Mayor Pro Tem under previous Mayor Paula Portugal. Portugal leaves office after six years of service as Paris mayor. Hughes is a former U.S Navy Chief Warrant Officer who joined the Navy right after his graduation from Paris High School. The Paris News reports Hughes spent 23 years as an engineman before becoming an officer. Hughes has served on the council since 2020.
- Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field athlete J.T. Smith has been named the Southland Conference Athlete of the Year. The award winner is selected by the conference's coaches. At last week’s Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Commerce, Smith won the 100 meter dash with a facility record time, the 200 meter dash with a meet record time, and was part of the 100 meter relay team that set the school, facility, and meet record, while winning the conference title.