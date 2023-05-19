Hunt County man pleas guilty to threatening CPS official.

A Hunt County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a charge of terroristic threat of a public servant. Jeffrey Keith Love, 40, of Greenville admitted to threatening to kill a Department of Protective and Family Services official. The charge is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison. Love entered a guilty plea to the charge and was sentenced to three years in prison, with 264 days credit for time served.