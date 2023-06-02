Vehicle inspections no longer required in 2025, but emissions tests remain in urban counties
Collin, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties are among those 17 Texas counties that will still require emissions tests.
- Saturday morning will be a busy one in Commerce, with several events around town. The new splash pad at City Park will have its grand opening, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Also happening at 10 a.m. tomorrow, the Louise Drake Garden Club will be on the green space on the square, hosting the second annual Plant Swap. Also, Texas A&M University-Commerce will be hosting an auction of household items at the former president’s home at 2900 SH 34 beginning at 10 a.m. Proceeds will benefit student scholarships. And, the We Care Fair is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at City Park in Commerce. Hosted by the Commerce Community Action Program, the fair will include live music, food, inflatables, face painting, and a chance to visit with more than 20 organizations who provide the community with resources, service and help
- The Texas Legislature has repealed the state’s requirement that vehicles registered in Texas pass a safety inspection. State Sen. Bob Hall of Edgewood was one of the sponsors of the legislation, along with fellow Republican Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston and Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine. However, vehicles registered in certain designated metropolitan counties will still have to pass inspection. Those counties include Collin, Kaufman and Rockwall counties, as well as Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Parker, Tarrant, and nine other counties across the state. Texas is one of 13 states requiring safety inspections for vehicles. The change goes into effect at the beginning of 2025.