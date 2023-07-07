Patriot Guard to escort NE Texas WWII veteran's remains July 14

A motorcycle escort to the final resting place for an American soldier who died in World War II is scheduled to pass through Northeast Texas next Friday. Members of the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders are expected to escort the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Second Lt. David M. Lewis from the DFW airport to Sulphur Springs.

Lt. Lewis, formerly of Dallas, died on Aug. 1, 1943, in northern Romania. Lt. Lewis was among those on board a B-24 Liberator which was shot down during Operation Tidal Wave. That was a major assault on oil fields and refineries in Romania. Lewis, a member of the Army 9th Air Force, was 20 years old. His remains were not identified, but were buried along with other unknown combatants in Romania. His remains were identified in 2022.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports that the Patriot Guard is expected to stop in Greenville next Friday on their way from the DFW airport to Sulphur Springs. Schedule details have not been announced.