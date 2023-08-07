One man dead, one man charged with murder in Sulphur Springs

In Sulphur Springs, one man is dead and another has been charged with murder as a result of an incident early Sunday morning. Today, Sulphur Springs police said officers responded to a call in the 700 block of Texas Street around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a severely injured man in the road. The man, identified as Giovanni Lopez, was taken to a local hospital, but died later at the hospital. Police say Lopez had been run over by a vehicle, and an investigation identified Juan Hernandez Ruiz as a suspect in the incident. Police say they believe Lopez and Hernandez Ruiz had fought earlier that night and that Hernandez Ruiz deliberately ran over Lopez. Hernandez Ruiz taken into custody and transported to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with murder. No further information was available.