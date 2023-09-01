Feminine care products now tax-exempt in Texas
The "tampon tax" repeal was the result of a bipartisan effort in this year's Texas Legislature
- Starting today, Friday Sept. 1, the so-called tampon tax is no more. The sales tax on many feminine care products is now a thing of the past. Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies reports.
Next time you're in the checkout lane - check this out.
Going to the grocery store is now a little bit cheaper – for feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles and more.
“It’s about damn time”
That State Representative Donna Howard – a Austin Democrat who has long fought for end of this tax that she said was unfair – especially for women.
“All of these things are essentials for daily living for many people. All of these things can add up. So this provides some welcome relief for Texas families.”
Howard said it really helped that Speaker Dade Phelan made this bill a priority.
The average combined state and local sales tax rate in Texas is 8.2%.
