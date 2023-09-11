Trial underway over 2021 Texas voting restrictions law

Opening statements on Texas Senate Bill 1, a law passed in 2021 which put restrictions on voting by mail, mail ballot applications, and drive thru voting -- among other sweeping changes -- began in federal court in San Antonio on Monday. TPR’s Joey Palacios reports.

Plaintiffs include the League of Women voters, American Civil Liberties Union, and LUPE. They say the new requirements hinder assistance at polling places, make it harder to vote by mail or request a mail ballot, give partisan poll watchers the ability to harass voters, and restrict voting opportunities by banning of drive thru voting and 24 hour polling places.

Jennifer Holms, senior council for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund says the law has a negative impact on communities of vulnerable voters.

“Voters of color, voters with disabilities, voters who don’t have flexible schedules, and it’s already hard for them to get to the polls, voters who rely on voting by mail."

During opening remarks, Ryan. Kercher, representing the state, said the right to vote is a fundamental art of democracy, but so is the responsibility to ensure every vote is legitimate.

The trial is expected to last several weeks. I’m Joey Palacios in San Antonio.