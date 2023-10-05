Buried explosives found, detonated in far south Greenville

In Greenville, an unexpected discovery of buried explosives Wednesday led to law enforcement destroying the explosives with controlled detonations.

The unusual series of events began around midday on Wednesday, when crews working bulldozers at the Roy Warren Parkway extension site in far south Greenville found the buried explosives.

Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies and Greenville police responded. The Garland police bomb unit also responded and assisted local law enforcement in detonating the materials. Several loud explosions were heard in the area around the intersection of Jack Finney Boulevard and the Roy Warren Parkway.

The development is part of the Scott Ellis Homes development in far south Greenville. The Greenville Herald Banner quotes developer Larry Ellis as saying the explosives were buried with newspapers from the “1980s or 1990s.”