Hunt County property tax bills reflect anticipated change to homestead exemption

In Hunt County, the accuracy of some homeowners’ tax bills is contingent upon the results of tomorrow’s general election. One of the 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution on ballots tomorrow is a measure that would increase the school district portion of the homestead exemption. The proposed amendment would increase the amount of the exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. Hunt County Appraisal District chief appraiser Brent South told the Greenville Herald Banner the amendment is expected to pass. In light of that, the district issued its most recent tax bills using the larger exemption in figuring the amount due. South told the Banner that in the event the amendment does not pass, the district will re-issue tax bills using the smaller exemption.

The Herald Banner also reports an unrelated note regarding this year’s property tax bills from Hunt County. For homeowners 65 years or older, the recently passed tax freeze was not reflected in their bill. About 9,000 corrected bills are being issued by the district. Anyone with questions about their bill is asked to contact the district. The Hunt County Appraisal District is online at https://hunt-cad.org/.