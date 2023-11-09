Following rejected bond proposals, Greenville ISD plans to accommodate enrollment growth

In Hunt County, the Greenville Independent School District is moving forward with plans to accommodate its growing enrollment in light of yet another round of rejected bond proposals. On Tuesday, Greenville ISD voters voted down three different bond packages. Plans for a new middle school, a new early childhood center, and improvements to the high school were all defeated by narrow margins ranging from two to 10 percent.

Greenville ISD officials now say they’ll make do by moving the L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center to the current New Horizons High School building on Jack Finney Blvd. New Horizons High School would then move to the Wesley Martin Administration Building on Moulton Street. And to accommodate that move, administrative offices would be moved to the current L.P. Waters campus on Carver Street. Greenville ISD officials also say they’ll add some portable buildings to the middle school campus. The district plans to make Greenville Middle School a sixth through eighth grade campus, with the current Travis Intermediate School reverting to an elementary K-5 campus.