Texas House District 2 runoff election set for Sat. Dec. 9

We now have a date for the runoff election for Texas House District 2. Voters will decide the race between Brent Money and Jill Dutton on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The two Republicans finished first and second in the race to fill Bryan Slaton’s seat in the Texas House of Representatives. Slaton resigned and later was expelled from the House in May. Slaton, who is married, was found to have given a 19-year-old intern alcohol before having sex with her at his Austin apartment.

Five Republicans and one Democrat ran to fill the seat for House District 2, which has been without representation in the Texas House since May. The second House District includes Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties.

None of those Republicans

finished with a simple majority. Brent Money finished first with a little less than a third of votes cast. Jill Dutton finished second with about a quarter of the district’s votes. Money is a Greenville attorney and former city councilman. Dutton is a former president of the Republican Women of Van Zandt and lives in Ben Wheeler.

The special election will have an early voting period. Early voting will begin on Monday, Nov. 27, which is the Monday after Thanksgiving. Early voting will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 5, before the election itself on Sat. Dec. 9.