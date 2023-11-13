'Educational Savings Accounts' gaining momentum in Texas Legislature

Texas is now one step closer to allowing parents to use taxpayer money to subsidize private school costs. KERA’s Bill Zeeble reports school voucher plans have been approved by committees in the Texas state house and senate.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott made Education Savings Accounts – ESAs - a priority this year. The variation on school vouchers would let public dollars pay for private schools. ESAs failed in the regular legislative session and again in a 3rd special session. A 4th special session is now underway and ESA debates will now move to both full chambers. The house version would provide $10,500 per student. The Senate bill would pay $8,000. In red Texas, house members have historically rejected vouchers because rural, republican representatives back their public schools - typically the heart of small towns. Vouchers therefore have been viewed as a threat. I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.