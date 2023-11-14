Money-Dutton runoff election likely to be set for February 2024

It turns out the special runoff election to fill the vacancy in Texas House District 2 isn’t going to happen until early next year. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office has told county election offices that the runoff has to happen between 70 to 77 days after the main election’s votes are officially canvassed. That hasn't happened yet. That may happen between Nov. 22nd and Dec. 7th. Special elections are typically held on Saturdays, so a runoff on one of the first three Saturdays of February seems likely. Brent Money and Jill Dutton are vying to represent Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties in the Texas Legislature. The two Republicans finished first and second in the race to fill Bryan Slaton’s seat in the Texas House of Representatives. Slaton resigned and later was expelled from the House in May.