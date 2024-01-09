Locals, police seek Greenville man missing since Jan. 6
Rod Jackson, 28, was last seen at Graham Park early Saturday morning.
- A Greenville man has been missing since last Saturday. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that Roderick “Rod” Jackson, 28, was last seen on Saturday at Graham Park in Greenville at 2 a.m. The Banner reports that Jackson’s family and friends are asking the public to contact Greenville police if they have any information about where Jackson might be. Jackson is described as a biracial male, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, black boots and an Apex hat. Jackson has a tattoo of a skull wearing a Native American headdress on one leg. Anyone with information about Jackson is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department.
- The two Republicans looking to fill the vacant seat representing Texas House District 2 will have a public debate this evening. Brent Money and Jill Dutton are scheduled to debate in Canton at the Van Zandt County Texas Farm Bureau office. Dutton and Money are the two candidates on the ballot in the upcoming Jan. 30 special election. Texas House of Representatives District 2 is composed of Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Whoever wins the January special election will be the state representative for House District 2, but the seat will be up for grabs once again later this year. The Republican Party primary election is March 5. Both Money and Dutton have filed for that election. The winner of the GOP primary will be the presumptive victor in the November general election, as no Democrats have filed to run. This evening’s debate in Canton will be hosted by the Van Zandt County Republican Party at the Van Zandt County Farm Bureau located at 220 Burnett Trail. The public is invited – the debate scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.