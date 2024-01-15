A&M-Commerce, Commerce ISD to be closed on Tuesday

Northeast Texas remains in the grip of an arctic cold front, and although many roadways across the region are clear, some thoroughfares remain icy. Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday morning. Overnight lows are expected in the single digits, with wind chill values below zero early tomorrow.

Texas A&M University-Commerce announced late Monday afternoon that the university will be closed on Tuesday. The university’s announcement specified that in-person classes will be canceled, but some staff deemed essential will work a normal day on Tuesday. The university’s statement about operations tomorrow can be found at tamuc.edu under “News.”

Some area school districts will be closed tomorrow. The Commerce ISD will be closed Tuesday. As of early Tuesday evening, we have word that the Kaufman, Rains, Sulphur Springs and Wills Point school districts have also announced closures for Tuesday. The Quinlan and Boles ISDs will be operating on a delayed schedule, opening at 10 a.m. If unsure, check with your local school district for updated information. Some districts will be operating on a normal schedule.

Checking the regional forecast, we have fair skies, with temperatures soon to drop from the 20s into the teens. A few clouds overnight, with lows in the upper single digits. Wind chill values could reach the negative teens in some areas early Tuesday morning.

During the day tomorrow, partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 20s. Tuesday night, bitterly cold again, with lows in the low teens and wind chill values in the single digits.

The region should finally thaw out on Wednesday, when we expect highs in the low 40s under sunny skies.

