A&M-Commerce, Commerce High School hosting eclipse viewing events today

Today’s total solar eclipse is projected to last four minutes and 12 seconds. In Commerce, eclipse totality will begin about 15 seconds before 1:43 p.m.

Today in Commerce, the university and the school district are hosting viewing events for the public. Texas A&M University-Commerce is presenting a free viewing event at Memorial Stadium from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Eclipse viewing glasses will be available while supplies last, and the concession stands will be open, taking cards only. The public entrance will be on the west side of the stadium, facing the highway. Designated university lots will be providing free parking and shuttle service. Details available at tamuc.edu/eclipse.

Current A&M-Commerce students, faculty and staff are asked to enter on the east, or visitors side. Beginning at 2 p.m., the stadium will host an eclipse party for the university community.

At Commerce High School, an eclipse party for the general public will be held from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the new pavilion behind Commerce High School. The event is a fundraiser for Commerce High School athletics. Entry is $20 per vehicle. Festivities will include live music, food, bounce houses, face painting, and photo backdrops. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last. Details available at the Commerce ISD Facebook page