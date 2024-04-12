Texas A&M University-Commerce mourns the loss of student-athlete of Keith Miller

It is with great sadness that Texas A&M University-Commerce announces the passing of football student-athlete Keith Miller.

Miller passed away tragically in his apartment near campus on Thursday evening. The entire Lion community sends its deepest sympathy to Keith's family, friends, and teammates.

"We are heartbroken by Keith's unexpected passing," said head coach Clint Dolezel. "Keith was a beloved father, son, teammate, and student-athlete. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved him at this very difficult time."

Known for his infectious smile and personality, Miller was a two-year member of the Lion football program and served as a team captain in the 2023 season.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Keith Miller. The A&M-Commerce community extends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and those who knew and loved him," said Director of Athletics Jim Curry. "Words are hard to come by at this moment, but we ask that you keep those impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

The A&M-Commerce Counseling Center has expanded services to students needing guidance or support during this time.