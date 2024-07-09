Greenville police seek suspect in shooting incident on Greenville High School campus
Greenville ISD says no one was injured and no students were present when a suspect fired a single shot at a GHS coach outside of the Roy Q. Traylor Athletic Facility.
- In Greenville, police are seeking a suspect thought to have fired a single gunshot outside the Greenville High School athletics building today. A statement from the Greenville Independent School District says no one was injured and there were no students present at the time of the incident. The district says the incident happened shortly after 1:30 and student practices had ended around noon. The district’s statement says that the former spouse of a Greenville High School coach fired a single gunshot at the coach. The statement says the suspect remains at large as of this afternoon. Greenville ISD says there will be an increased security presence during student activities for the rest of the summer.
- In Princeton, an investigation has led to the arrest of four people on charges of human trafficking. Police acting on a tip found a home where more than a dozen young women were living, sleeping on the floor with little else in the home besides suitcases and electronics. Princeton police are releasing details now about the investigation. The arrests were made on March 15. Chandan Dasireddy, 24, Dwaraka Gunda, 31, Santhosh Katkoori, 31, and Anil Male, 37, have been charged with trafficking of persons. Princeton Police Chief James Waters says local police have been working with federal investigators for several months. Chief Waters says the suspected trafficking operation involves more than 100 people, most of them victims. Officials have not released details regarding what type of forced labor is suspected to have occurred but did say the operation also had a presence in McKinney and in Melissa.