Five dead following major vehicle accident Oct. 2 near Dodd City

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a deadly two-vehicle crash that killed five people in Fannin County on Wednesday.

The wreck happened just east of Dodd City, on State Highway 56, near the intersection with County Road 3212. That’s about eight miles east of Bonham.

The report says a 2006 Honda Civic driven by Ernestina Castillo-Alfaro, 30, of Bonham, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 56. The report says she was driving at an unsafe speed, lost control and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Castillo-Alfaro and her four passengers died in the crash. They include Rosa Trochez-Montenegro, 26, Oneyda Zamora, 28, Jose Urbina, 23, and Nestor Gonzalez-Valerio, 57. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle was a 2024 GMC Sierra. Two people from that truck, David Strong, 48, and Craig Moody, 62, were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.