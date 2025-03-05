Border patrol blimp from South Padre Island blown across Texas to Quinlan

Many people around Northeast Texas are still managing the damage to homes and businesses that happened yesterday morning as a result of high winds. A line of severe thunderstorms crossed the region Tuesday morning and left a trail of damage in some areas. Thousands of Northeast Texans lost electrical service for most of the day yesterday.

But perhaps the oddest consequence of yesterday’s weather happened in Quinlan, where a runaway U.S. Customs and Border Protection surveillance blimp paid an unexpected visit.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports the blimp was found this morning tangled in power lines near Quinlan. It was an inglorious end to a roughly 600-mile journey for the blimp. The aircraft, known as Argos, is based at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. The 200-foot-long blimp broke free from its tether on Monday and traveled nearly the length of the state on Tuesday before coming to rest in southern Hunt County.

The Banner reports DFW-based Fox 4 News recorded some footage of the blimp being extricated by a “heavy duty wrecker” this morning.

