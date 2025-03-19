Blue Ridge woman dead, man charged with capital murder
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office says Hannah Blanchard, 23, died from a gunshot wound on Monday at a home on North State Highway 78 in Blue Ridge.
- A 23-year-old Blue Ridge woman has died from a gunshot wound, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office says her boyfriend has been charged with capital murder. Monday morning, 911 dispatchers received a call from a man saying he accidentally shot his girlfriend. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on North State Highway 78 in Blue Ridge. Officers say they found 23-year-old Hannah Blanchard dead from a gunshot to the chest. Carl Stanley Chrisenberry, 35, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Collin County Detention Facility. No bond had been set as of late Wednesday. Because Blanchard was pregnant at the time of the shooting, Chrisenberry has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons. No further information was released and Collin County officials say the investigation is ongoing.
- Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Coppell school officials for teaching what he calls "critical race theory." KERA's Penelope Rivera reports it comes after an undercover video showed a school administrator discussing how to circumvent state education standards.
The man in the edited video is identified as the district's director of curriculum and instruction. He's seen talking about how Coppell had quote “gotten around” prohibitions on certain topics. He also brushes off questions about teaching an inaccurate, quote "MAGA version of history" by saying the district does what's right for kids. Critical race theory is an advanced subject in post-graduate programs that teaches racism is systemic -- not only interpersonal. There's no evidence it's been widely used in elementary or high schools. The state's current law not only bans the subject but also limits how teachers can talk about current events in the classroom. I'm Penelope Rivera in Fort Worth.