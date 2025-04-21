Greenville council scheduled to decide on funding of new water metering system
- In Greenville tomorrow evening, the city council is scheduled to consider whether to approve the permanent use of a water metering system that’s been in use as a pilot program. The city has been using a digital system provided by Alabama-based Neptune Technology for a little more than a year. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that if the Greenville council approves the system on an indefinite basis, that would direct $6.58 million of funds from a new water treatment plant to the implementation of the metering system. The Banner reports Greenville mayor Jerry Ransom supports use of Neptune’s system. Ransom cites its ability to help the city track water leaks to specific addresses. The Greenville City Council is scheduled to hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- A Hunt County woman has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with the SPCA of Texas cooperated in an investigation that led to the arrest. Amy Dawn Hagman has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by torture, a third-degree felony. Hagman is accused of strangling and killing a cat that entered her flower bed. SPCA of Texas staff say a necropsy performed on the cat indicated that the animal experienced significant suffering before death.